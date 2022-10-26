OLYMPIA, Wash.-
The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is seeking applicants for a chronic wasting disease (CWD) advisory council.
The advisory council will be a community-based group focused on advising WDFW's Director on implementation of a chronic wasting disease management plan.
According to a WDFW press release, between 12 and 16 members will be appointed to the board. All members of the public are invited to apply for the board.
CWD Advisory Council members will be appointed for terms of 1-3 years.
Applications for the CWD council are due by 5 p.m. on November, 18, and can be mailed to WDFW Olympia, WA 98504-3141.
Applications must include:
Name, address, telephone number, and email address.
Explanation of interest and reason for wanting to serve on the board.
Demonstrated effectiveness in communications.
Must be able to attend meetings in person or virtually.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.