Idaho wildlife officials say the first confirmed case this year of chronic wasting disease has been detected in a deer in Idaho County in north-central Idaho. Idaho Fish and Game on Friday said a white-tailed deer found dead along the side of the road tested positive for the disease. The contagious and fatal neurological disorder was first detected in the state in the same area last fall. That area accounts for all seven detected cases in the state. The disease found in game animals carries potential health concerns for hunters because it’s in the same family as mad cow disease and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.