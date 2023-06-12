OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is seeking public input on a draft management plan for the L.T. Murray Wildlife area in Kittitas County.
The draft plan will be available on the WDFW website on June 16 and the public can comment online, by email or through the mail from June 16 to July 14.
The WDFW will hold an open house for the public from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21 in the Armory Building at the Kittitas County Events Center at 901 E. 7th Ave. in Ellensburg. The public is invited to learn more and share feedback on the draft plan.
“It’s important to us that as we plan for the future of the L.T. Murray we’re hearing from the broad community of people who cherish it most,” said Cynthia Wilkerson, WDFW Lands Division manager.
According to a WDFW press release the plan will guide habitat enhancements, shrubsteppe protection and restoration, wildlife management, forest health, wildfire prevention, public access and outdoor recreation for the 118,300-acre L.T. Murray Wildlife Area for the next 10 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.