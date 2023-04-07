OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) and treaty tribal co-managers have tentatively set the 2023-24 salmon fishing seasons.
Washington anglers should expect salmon fishing opportunities similar to what they experienced in 2022 according to a WDFW press release.
“These seasons were crafted carefully to ensure conservation goals are achieved for salmon populations, especially those listed as threatened or endangered under the Endangered Species Act (ESA),” said WDFW Director Kelly Susewind. “There are improvements in this season’s forecast, and we have developed a number of good fishing opportunities in Washington on healthy stocks.
WDFW's expected salmon season on the Columbia River:
Fishing from the Astoria-Megler bridge to Highway 395 bridge in Pasco and below Bonneville Dam scheduled to open June 16 through July 31. Sockeye retention is expected to be allowed in the daily salmonid bag limit beginning June 16.
Fall fisheries from Buoy 10 to the Highway 395 bridge in Pasco is planned for an Aug. 1 opener, with different dates by area for Chinook and Coho, and includes steelhead restrictions throughout the river.
