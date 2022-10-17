BURBANK, Wash. -
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife started collecting samples from hunters Saturday. The department is looking for signs of Chronic Wasting disease before it gets into the state.
The disease that effects animals in the deer family including deer, elk, caribou and moose according to Research Scientist Melia Devivo.
"Animals with this disease look absolutely normal and that's why it's so hard to catch it when it first comes to a state," according to Devivo.
The neurological disease makes the animals that contract it loose a lot of weight a couple weeks before dying according to the CDC.
Devivo says animals with the disease can live months or even a couple of years before signs of the disease start, spreading it in the mean time through saliva, urine and feces.
She said the prion disease can last longer in the environment which allows it to spread easier. Prion diseases unlike viruses or bacteria are infectious proteins which allow them to stay in the environment longer, sometimes even years.
Devivo said, "it's really challenging to try to eradicate this disease so most states have gone to trying to limit prevalence and reduce disease transmission."
She tells me the disease which has already been found in thirty states and four Canadian provinces continues to have a negative impact on deer populations.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife's eight sampling stations take in a tissue sample, taken from the neck area of an already dead deer or elk.
For hunters like Mark Robertson and his grandson testing deer for CWD is part of keeping the sport going for future generations.
"This is my grandson Jackson MacGregor's first hunting opportunity and I wanted to show him what the department of fish and wildlife will do to test a deer head for possible CWD," Robertson said.
The Department of Fish and Wildlife has set up the sampling stations with hunters in mind. The stations are all on crossroads on the way back to major population centers.
Wildlife Biologist Anthony Novack said the removing of the sample only takes about 10 minutes.
He said, "people who hunt are really, they are really committed they are really invested in hunting itself and and so they want to participate where they can to try to help the agency and help the deer population over the long term."
He also said the disease is just one more factor in the survival of the animals, something that could make it more difficult for hunters ability to hunt in the future if it's not watched.
For those that can't make it to one of the scheduled times Devivo said the department can also schedule an appointment and hunters near at the WDFW Colville District Office can drop off the head of the deer at the drop-off kiosk.
Devivo also said the ability to test blood for the disease is being worked on which would allow easier sampling and the ability to sample live deer.
