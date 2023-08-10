RIMROCK, Wash.- Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife will be closing shoreline fishing beginning August 15.
According to the WDFW, The Rimrock Reservoir will be closed from Forest Road to Tieton Reservoir Road for shoreline fishing.
South For Tieton River from the mouth of the river to the bridge located on USFS Road 170 for shoreline fishing.
According to the WDFW, the reason for closure is to limit impacts on bull trout in the area.
