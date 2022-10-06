OLYMPIA, Wash.-
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced that it will lift its ban on target shooting on department-managed lands east of the Cascades on October, 7.
"We recognize that this time of year is an important window for hunters looking to sight in their firearms in preparation for modern firearm general deer season, which starts October, 15," said Cynthia Wilkerson, WDFW lands Division Manager.
Some fire restrictions remain in place in eastern Washington, including:
Fires and campfires, including those in fire rings.
Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle.
Welding and using chainsaws.
Driving motor vehicles off of developed roads.
