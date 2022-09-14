OLYMPIA, Wash.-
September is Suicide Prevention Month and the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) is offering a Suicide Prevention Toolkit.
The WDVA encourages everyone to get involved in suicide prevention by:
Reaching Out: contact those who may be struggling.
Listening: let those who may be struggling know they're not alone.
Seek Help: call 988 and use resources like the WDVA toolkit.
The Washington State Legislature has provided funding to bolster suicide prevention efforts. The WDVA has increased its Suicide Prevention team from one employee, to eight, with four Peer Specialists located throughout the state.
The Peer Specialists are qualified to provide consultations and connections to resources for veterans or their family members who may be struggling mentally.
The WDVA is also:
Reviving its SAFER homes task force to raise awareness and increase suicide prevention education.
Creating a statewide database of suicide prevention resources.
Co-creating a "Prevent Veteran Suicide" license plate with the Department of Licensing.
Creating educational materials to promote the new 988 National Suicide Prevention hotline.
