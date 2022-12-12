WASHINGTON STATE.-
High Visibility Emphasis (HiVE) patrols began on Washington roadways back around Thanksgiving and starting Wednesday, December 14, they will continue through January 1.
According to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC), more than 120 law enforcement agencies will be taking part in the HiVE patrols, with officers focused on removing impaired drivers from the road.
"Impaired driving crashes are totally preventable. We can all do our part to keep impaired drivers off our roads so that no one has to miss their loved ones during the Holiday season," said Mark Mckechnie, WTSC.
According to the WTSC:
Plan ahead for a sober ride home.
Ask friends or loved ones for a sober ride.
Call a rideshare before you even start drinking.
Have a safe place to stay and sleep so you don't have to drive.
Call 911 and report someone driving impaired if you see them on the road.
