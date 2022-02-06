We Are In The Worst Blood Shortage In Over a Decade

YAKIMA, WA - Blood supplies across the state are hanging on by a thread, according to the Washington Department of Health and the American Red Cross.
A couple of weeks ago Governor Jay Inslee put a pause on non-urgent medical procedures following the nation's low blood supply.
The Washington Department of Health is asking Washingtonians to step up and help donate if they can.
It started with the pandemic, locally, statewide and nationally blood shortages are causing non-profits like Blood Works Northwest and The American Red Cross to have less than a day supply of blood when normally they have over 5 days.
"Unfortunately with the demand filling up during this time we are at a day's supply," said JayAnn Chacon, Account Manager in Yakima for the American Red Cross. "We are typically looking at a 5 day supply to keep patients and hospitals where we need to have them."
Just in Yakima County, The American Red Cross has 30 to 40 hospitals they supply blood to.
"So to meet that supply we are looking for a community to come out and continue to support," said Chacon.
By donating one pint of blood you could be saving up to 3 people's lives.
"I think it's important," said Amy Roberts, Donor at the American Red Cross. "I think it's something at least like you can give back to the community and I feel like potentially maybe someday that's something that myself or someone in my family will need blood so I feel like its something that I can do."
Even though people might be scared to give blood, Sherri Balam the Collections Supervisor for the American Red Cross in Yakima says trying to donate still helps.
"We would like everybody to come out and try to at least try to donate blood," said Sherri Balam, Collections Supervisor for the American Red Cross in Yakima. "We need to get as much blood as we can because of the shortage."
The American Red Cross encourages people to donate blood whether they're in a low supply or a higher donation rate because they never know when they're going to be in dire need of blood.
"Blood is always needed at all times there's always a demand for blood no matter if it's surgeries, people having you know different parts of it, cancer, anything," said Balam. "There's always a demand for certain components of blood."
If you would like to donate blood you can schedule an appointment HERE.
Even if appointments are filled up on a certain day, the red cross is asking people to be patient and persistent to help them get out of this blood crisis.