OLYMPIA, Wash.-September is 'We Card' Awareness Month, a national effort to identify and prevent youth purchase attempts of underage products.
The Washington Food Industry Association is participating in 'We Card' month to prevent underage individuals from purchasing tobacco, vape or alcohol products and Governor Jay Inslee has issued a proclamation officially making September "We Card Awareness Month" in Washington.
“A split second decision by a retail clerk can keep underage products out of the hands of underage customers," said Tammie Hetrick, president and CEO of the Washington Food Industry Association. "Helping retail employees identify and deny underage purchases of age-restricted products is one of the most effective ways of keeping tobacco products, e-cigarettes and vape products safely behind the counter."
As part of the "We Card" campaing the WFIA will be providing retailers with employee training, signage and age calculation tools to stop sales to minors.
Customers must be 21 years or older to purchase tobacco products and e-cigarettes in Washington.
According to WFIA Violations of selling age-restricted materials to minors are gross misdemeanors. Licensed retailers who violate the law are subject to having their license suspended or revoked, or a fine of up to $200 for the first offense.
“Asking to see ID for anyone who looks to be 30 or younger is the best way to enforce our state’s laws," said Hetrick.
