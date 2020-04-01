RICHLAND, WA - FROM RICHLAND POLICE: On 04/01/2020 at approximately 3:00 pm, officers were dispatched to a weapons complaint at Wal-Mart located at 2801 Duportail.
The reporting party, an employee, indicated a male dropped his jacket which contained a firearm. The firearm discharged, however no damage or injuries were reported. The male remained at the store and was cooperative with responding officers. Additional investigation revealed the male was legally carrying the firearm and the discharge was unintentional. The incident is still being investigated.