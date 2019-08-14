UPDATE: Kennewick Police say after investigating they have determined the weapons complaint from Wednesday morning was a false alarm.

No arrests have been made.

Police say this was a civil matter between two guys and the witness who reported that a weapon was involved misinterpreted the situation.

No employees of the gas station were involved.

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police are searching for a suspect(s) that pulled a gun out at the Maverik Gas Station around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officers contained the surrounding area to look for the person(s) involved. They say they received a report of possibly up to three suspects.

Police say this does not appear to be a robbery. No arrests have been made at this time and police say there is no danger to the public.

No injuries were reported.