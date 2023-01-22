RICHLAND, Wash. —
Richland Police arrested a man Saturday night after shooting his gun into the air Saturday night.
Just after 8:00 p.m., RPD Officers were called out to the Riverfront Hotel for a weapons complaint.
When officers arrived, they arrested a man who was "highly intoxicated" (drunk).
After investigating, officers found the man had a 10mm handgun on his waistband. Eight shell casings here found near the front of the hotel.
Officers then looked through videos which shows the man taking his gun out and shooting into the air.
He was booked into the Benton County Jail waiting for official charges.
RPD reminds gun owners to be save and responsible. Knowing the law about firearms and carrying concealed guns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.