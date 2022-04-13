Wear orange for National Work Zone Awareness Week

WASHINGTON -
Washington Department of Transportation is focusing their Work Zone Awareness campaign to remind drivers to slow down, stay focused and move over while approaching and passing through work zones.
WSDOT's emphasis is during National Work Zone Awareness week between April 10 and April 16 this year.
To promote their awareness, WSDOT is asking everyone to wear orange on Wednesday. The color orange resembles the protective and reflective gear worn by work zone employees.
WSDOT reported 1,128 crashes or delays in work zones in Washington state during 2020.
WSDOT reported the number of crashes went up to 1,232 in 2021 with many of them resulting in death.
WSDOT says most work zone crashes are preventable and you need to keep these four tips in mind:
- 1: Slow down and drive the posted speeds in work zones.
- 2: be kind to the workers you pass by and move over a lane if you can.
- 3: Pay attention to workers around you that are directing you and other drivers on the road.
- 4: Stay calm and expect delays.
This is National Work Zone Awareness Week. Almost all of our road workers and ferry terminal workers have experienced multiple close calls, or worse. Please read our blog, then do your part to keep them safe. https://t.co/PAt5S3aGj9 #NWZAW— Washington State DOT (@wsdot) April 12, 2022
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.