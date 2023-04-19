OLYMPIA, Wash.- National Work Zone Awareness Week is April 17-21 and the Washington State Department of Transportation is asking people to wear orange on April 19 to raise awareness to road work crews.
Work Zone Awareness Week and Go Orange Day are a yearly reminder of the importance of being aware and safe in and near work zones on state highways according to a Department of Transportation press release.
As part of the national week of events, WSDOT is asking participants to share photos on social media of their orange attire with #Orange4Safety and #NWZAW hashtags and tag WSDOT on Twitter and Instagram.
Work Zone driving safety tips from the Department of Transportation:
- Slow down and drive the posted speeds.
- Be kind. Workers are doing their jobs to keep roads safe.
- Pay attention to workers directing traffic and to surrounding traffic.
- Stay calm. Expect delays in work zones so leave early or take an alternate route if possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.