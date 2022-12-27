HANFORD, Wash.-
Due to potentially adverse weather conditions the Department of Energy (DOE) recommends that non-essential Hanford workers north of the Wye Barricade and south of the Wye Barricade, including Richland, should follow the schedule below to prevent traffic congestion.
- 200 west area, WTP and 100 areas report to work at 11 a.m.
- 200 east area and all areas south of the Wye Barricade, including those working in Richland should report to work at 11:30 a.m.
- Swing and graveyard shifts are operating on a normal schedule tonight.
- The Rattlesnake barricade will remain open until 11:30 a.m.
- Non-essential employees at the Hanford Vit plant should report to work at 11 a.m.
- Non-essential employees at the simulator building, material handling facility and in-town offices should report to work at 11:30 a.m.
