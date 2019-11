BENTON COUNTY, WA - Benton County Sheriff's Deputies have closed several county roads because of weather.

Deputies tell us several people got stuck in snow drifts caused by high winds in that area last night.

The roads closed this morning are: 

Clodfelter Road

Badger Road

Locust Grove Road

Plymouth Road

State Routes 221 and 14

Sellards Road

Webber Canyon Road

According to deputies, the roads will be closed at least until mid-morning. First responders managed to get the drivers to safety.