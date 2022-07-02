Weather Expectations for 4th of July Weekend

A low-pressure storm from British Columbia is coming into our area bringing Thunderstorms into the Blues around 4:30 p.m.
We should see thunderstorms in Tri-Cities, Yakima Valley, and Kittitas County around 8 p.m. tonight with gusts up to 20 MPH.
Thunderstorms and showers will continue this evening potentially into Sunday, having showers on and off in Tri-Cities.
In the Central Washington Cascades, North of the Yakima Valley, and all of the Kittitas Valley we should expect to see Thunderstorms and showers throughout Sunday with both Yakima Valley and Tri-cities having gusts up to 18 MPH.
Temperatures will be much cooler Sunday than we had last year.
Monday we might have showers in the morning but it should clear up the rest of the day for 4th of July.
It starts warming up on Tuesday in Yakima and Tri-Cites expecting warm temperatures the rest of the week.
Tri-cities:
SAT: Mostly Sunny in the day with hot Temperatures in the evening, Thunderstorm traveling in our area around 8pm - 92/64
SUN: Scattered showers, warm and muggy: 84/60
MON: Showers in the morning, clear in the day, cooler evening: 81/58
TUES: Starting to warm up, clear skies: 86/62
WED: Mostly clear and sunny: 90/64
THURS: Sunny, clear skies: 92/65
Yakima:
SAT: Mostly Sunny in the day with hot Temperatures in the evening, Thunderstorm traveling in our area around 8pm - 89/62
SUN: Thunderstorm and scattered showers, warm and muggy: 79/55
MON: Showers in the morning, clear in the day, cooler evening: 76/53
TUES: Starting to warm up, possible showers in the evening: 81/58
WED: Mostly clear, possible showers in the morning and sunny later in the day: 85/61
THURS: Sunny, clear skies: 87/60
