BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies got some help from the recent spring snowstorm in recovering a stolen car.
Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle on S. Meals Rd in Benton County and found two people in the car that had been stuck for two days due to the weather.
According to the BCSO the car was reported stolen out of Pasco. The driver was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and the passenger was transported to the hospital for a previous medical condition.
