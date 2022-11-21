TRI-CITIES, Wash.-
Small business Saturday is this weekend and there are some tools to help local shoppers find participating businesses and deals.
Visit ShopSmall.com before heading out this Saturday to learn more about small businesses in the area and to sign up for free promotional materials.
Check out an interactive map to see which local small businesses have signed up to participate this year.
Support local businesses by shopping small this Saturday, then celebrate by using #ShopSmall on social media.
