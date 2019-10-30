PASCO, WA - Pasco Police are warning the public about car thefts now that some residents may be leaving their cars unattended while they warm up.

Early Wednesday morning, Oct. 30, a carload of men were apparently deliberately driving around and looking for unoccupied running vehicles to steal.

PPD says one man got out of their baby blue 4-door Honda and got into a silver Subaru, WA license #NP11521 and drove off as the car owner ran out to confront him.

If you see WA#NP11521 occupied, dial 9-1-1 and report it. If you see it empty or know anything about this case, you are urged to call Dispatch at (509)628-0333 about case 19-34250 Veh Theft.