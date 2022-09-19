Ride your bike to work for mental health and more

OLYMPIA, Wash.-

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is asking drivers to stop and think about what they take for granted everyday: driving.

This week WSDOT is asking: What if driving wasn't a commuter choice?

According to WSDOT about 25% of people in Washington can't drive due to age, disabilities, or economic reasons.

The #weekwithoutdrivingchallenge runs September, 19-25. Drivers accepting the challenge are asked to walk, bike, bus, or find other modes of transportation for the week.