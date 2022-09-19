You never forget how to ride a bike. But if you're like many adults, you might need a refresher course in bike safety. Perhaps you're pulling that ten-speed out of storage for the first time in years. Perhaps a recent wreck or close call has made you suddenly aware of the hazards of the road. Or maybe you're teaching your kid how to ride a bike and suddenly want to set a good example. Whatever your motivation, taking a moment to learn (or relearn) the rules of safe cycling can help you avoid a serious injury or worse. A study of cyclists who collided with cars found that severe injury and death become much more likely when cyclists fail to follow basic principles of safety.