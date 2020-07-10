TRI-CITIES, WA - The Tri-cities community has multiple public events happening this Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday
Selah 5-9 pm - "Strength Together March"
Meet at High School. Calling those oppressed by the system to stand together for justice and equality.
Pasco 12-4 pm - Justice for Vanessa Guillen
Hosted by Jamie and the Justice League. "A place where community to come together to demand justice for Vanessa." 1330 N. 20th Ave in Pasco
Sunday
Kennewick 4-6 pm - Tri-Cities Black Lives Matter Coalition
At the Boys and Girls club. Tri-Cities Black Lives Matter Coalition teamed up with Reka Robinson from Power 99.1. Every Sunday in July they will be at different locations to get people registered to vote and educate them.