PENDLETON, Ore.-
Weekend drilling will close traffic lanes and reduce parking in downtown Pendleton over the next two weekends.
Utility poles and span wires holding traffic signals at two intersections are outdated and do not meet current safety requirements. Pre-construction drilling will determine ground conditions and placement locations for new signal poles.
Drilling will take place on the corners of Southwest Court Avenue and Southwest First Street over the weekend of October, 14-16.
Southwest Dorian and Southwest First Street will be drilled over the weekend of October, 21-23.
According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, the plans for the poles and wires will be completed by 2023. Construction will take place in 2024.
Sidewalk detours will be in place during the lane closures. Drivers can stay up-to-date by visiting the project webpage.
