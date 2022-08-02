UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore.-
Marine Deputies with the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office responded to a boating accident at McKay Reservoir on Friday, July, 29th.
Around 6:13 p.m. 8 occupants of a boat were tubing when one, a 41 year old Milton-Freewater man, was unable to get back into the boat.
The transom ladder broke as he was climbing in. The man decided to hold onto the side of the boat as his friends moved slowly to the dock.
The man lost his grip and slid under the boat, suffering serious injuries to his lower left leg.
Upon reaching shore he was loaded into a private car and travelled a short distance before meeting up with paramedics.
He was transported to St. Anthony Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
Also over the weekend a man died while tubing on the Wenatchee River in Washington.
The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office would like to remind everyone to be water aware and stay safe this summer. Know your surroundings. Know that recreational waters often remain cold and always wear a life jacket.
For more information on cold water safety please visit https://www.parks.wa.gov/1070/Cold-Water-Safety
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.