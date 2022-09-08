OLYMPIA, Wash.-
A wind event forecast for this weekend in Washington is raising the already high wildfire risk across the state.
"Windy conditions amplify wildfire starts and make fighting those ignitions challenging," said Hilary Franz, Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands.
According to a press release from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources sustained east winds of 15-20 miles an hour are projected over the weekend.
These sustained winds, paired with already critical fire weather conditions, could result in severe wildfire activity across the state.
By Friday winds of 15-20 miles per hour will blow from the Okanogan Valley to the Columbia Basin.
"Practicing good prevention habits keeps our skies clear and our firefighters safe," said Franz.
More information on fire prevention resources can be found here.
