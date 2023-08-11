SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash.- According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, rock blasting closures will resume on Wednesday, August 16 on I-90 east of Snoqualmie Pass.

WSDOT says the closure will be for about an hour starting at 7:30 p.m. between exit 64 and exit 70 near Easton.

Rock blasting closures are scheduled to occur an hour before sunset once or twice a week for the rest of summer and into fall.

WSDOT says the rock blasting is part of a major improvement project to widen I-90 from four lanes to six lanes between the Cabin Creek interchange and the West Easton interchange.

WSDOT advises drivers who are planning to go through Snoqualmie Pass to check conditions, sign up for their email updates and check the real-time travel map.