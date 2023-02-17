RICHLAND, Wash.-
Richland Police Officers conducted a welfare check on a man who was passed out behind the wheel of a car on February 17.
The 911 caller reported that a gun could be seen in the car next to the man.
When RPD officers contacted the man they found out that he was a convicted felon who could not legally possess a gun.
According to the RPD the male suspect was arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail and the car was impounded for a search warrant for use of narcotics in public.
