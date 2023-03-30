BOARDMAN, Ore.-
Oregon Senator Ron Wyden is hosting a series of town halls throughout Oregon and residents of the Lower Umatilla Basin (LUB) will have the opportunity to discuss the ongoing nitrate water contamination problem on Sunday, April 2.
Sen. Wyden will host a town hall at the SAGE Center at 101 Olson Rd from 2-4 p.m.
According to an Oregon Rural Action press release announcing the town hall Sen. Wyden will be the third visitor from the federal government this year to speak face-to-face with those who depend on domestic wells for drinking water in the LUB.
Sen. Wyden's visit follows those from Sen. Jeff Merkley and Oregon Governor Tina Kotek.
“This has been going on for more than 30 years, and some of the folks in the community are starting to say that they don’t think they’ll live to see this crisis resolved or even dealt with seriously,” said Kaleb Lay, an organizer with Oregon Rural Action.
Residents of the LUB are encouraged to attend the town hall to discuss the ongoing problem of nitrate contamination in wells in Boardman and throughout the LUB.
According to Oregon Rural Action's press release residents of the LUB hope that Wyden can bring federal resources to continue water testing and address the nitrate contamination.
