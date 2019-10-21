YAKIMA, WA - Free well water sampling is set to begin early next month for people in the Lower Yakima Valley, where many rely on well water.

The Department of Ecology recently found seven different private wells between Toppenish and Prosser have high levels of chemicals. This could be a health risk.

Ecology will be teaming up with the Yakima County Health District to start the free sampling on November 4th.

For more information on the study, you can contact Ecology's Central Regional Office at (509) 575-2490.