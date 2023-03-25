PASCO, Wash. – West A St. near 8th and 10th Ave is closed for investigation after a crash took out a light pole in Pasco.
According to the Pasco Police Department, the driver of the car was seriously injured and was taken to the local hospital.
Drivers are asked to find alternate routes while the investigation continues.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
