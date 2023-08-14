BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton County Mosquito Control District has found West Nile Virus across the county.

According to BCMC, West Nile virus has been detected in eight additional locations across the district.

The total number of locations where mosquitos tested positive for West Nile Virus is 20.

“This is the most West Nile Virus activity we’ve seen since 2009,” says, District Manager, Angela Beehler.

The BCMC recommends these steps to prevent exposure to the West Nile virus.

Avoid areas that have mosquitos if possible.

Use an EPA-registered bug repellent.

Wear long sleeves and pants when outside at dusk or dawn, when mosquitos are most active.

Dump out standing water at least once a week to prevent the spread of mosquito sources.

For questions or concerns regarding mosquitos in Benton County call the BCMC at (509) 967-2414