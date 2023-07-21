BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- The first positive detection of West Nile Virus in Benton County this year has been confirmed in South Richland.

“When there is a detection near a residential area, our team will go to the nearest residents and notify the community door to door.” – Jasmine Che, Vector Ecologist, Benton County Mosquito Control.

No human or animal cases of West Nile Virus have been detected in Washington this year according to the Benton Franklin Health District (BFHD).

Most people infected with West Nile virus will not feel sick according to the BFHD. About one in five people who are infected with the virus will develop a fever and other symptoms such as a headache or body aches.

The BFHD and BCMC continue to monitor for West Nile Virus and encourage residents in Benton County to take simple steps to prevent infection, including: