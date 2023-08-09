MOSES LAKE, Wash.- Two mosquito samples collected near Moses Lake on July 31 have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

Grant County Mosquito Control District 1 collected the first sample just east of Moses Lake and the second in the Gloyd Seeps area, the positive tests are the first confirmed cases of West Nile in Grant County since 2021.

The positive detection in Grant County is the third county detection statewide in 2023 after mosquitos in Yakima and Benton Counties also tested positive. No humans or animals have tested positive for West Nile in Washington this year.

“Although most people will not get seriously ill from West Nile virus, we do not want anyone to get sick because of a mosquito bite," said Stephanie Shopbell, GCHD Environmental Health Manager. "If you’re enjoying activities outside, be sure to take steps to prevent getting bitten."

Tips from the Grant County Health District to prevent mosquito bites and reduce mosquito habitat around your home: