West Nile Virus has been found in an alpaca in Benton County

KENNEWICK, WA — The Benton Franklin Health District says the West Nile Virus has been detected in an alpaca in Benton County, the animal had no history of travel.
In addition, positive mosquito pools have been identified in popular walking and biking areas around the Tri-Cities.
“The virus is active in our region and the risk of human illness is here. West Nile infection can often be prevented with a few simple precautions,” said Rick Dawson, Senior Manager of Surveillance and Investigation.
West Nile virus is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. Most people with the virus have no symptoms, but an estimated two people out of 10 infected with the virus will have symptoms 3-14 days after the mosquito bite.
Illness from West Nile virus is usually mild and includes fever, head and body aches, and possibly a rash. However, serious illness that involves the nervous system, such as encephalitis and meningitis, and death are also possible. Serious illness can occur in people of any age; however, people over age 50 or people with weakened immune systems (for example, transplant patients) are at the highest risk for getting severely ill when infected with West Nile virus. Anyone with symptoms is encouraged to contact their health care provider.
Primarily causing infections in birds, West Nile virus can spread to people and other animals through mosquito bites. While a vaccine is available for horses, there is no current vaccine to prevent illness in people. Instead, people must use proper protections to help prevent infection.
Safety steps include:
- Drain sources of standing water around your home each week so mosquitoes don’t grow. The mosquitoes most likely to spread West Nile virus prefer to breed in water found in containers, tires, buckets, and other small sources of stagnant water.
- If possible, stay indoors during prime mosquito biting times: dusk and dawn.
- If going outside, use an EPA-approved insect repellent. Approved mosquito repellents have ingredients that include DEET, picaridin, PMD, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus. Be sure to read and follow the label directions.
- Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Windows and doors without screens should be kept shut, especially at night.
- Dress with long sleeves, pants, and a hat when mosquitoes are present.