West Richland child porn leads to 23-year sentence after Kazakhstan extradition

WEST RICHLAND - 50-year-old West Richland native Trent Drexel Howard was sentenced to 23 years in prison on Jan. 6. U.S. District Judge Salvador Mendoza, Jr. sentenced Howard, adding 20 years of federal supervision after his release. Howard had plead guilty to the attempted production of child pornography last September.
Howard's attempted productions occurred between 2008 and 2016 with at least 14 victims through hidden cameras in his home bedrooms and bathrooms. This is how he acquired footage of the minors in semi-nude and nude states.
An undercover agent was sent 168 files from Howard over a publicly-accessible file-sharing network online. After the files were shared, federal agents performed a search warrant and seized over 100 electronic devices.
At the time of the search, Howard was working in Kazakhstan, where he attempted to stay after learning of the investigation. Kazakhstan authorities arrested Howard in Sept. 2019, where he was detained until his extradition to the U.S. It was the first United States extradition from Kazakhstan on record.
The U.S. Department of Justice launched Project Safe Childhood in 2006 regarding the rise in child sexual abuse and exploitation. The case came about through Project Safe Childhood with investigation from: Kennewick Police Department, Richland Police Department, Moses Lake Police Department, FBI Spokane Resident Office and the Southeast Regional ICAC Task Force. The prosecution was done by Assistant U.S. Attorney for Eastern WA Ann T. Wick.