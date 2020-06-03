WEST RICHLAND, WA- West Richland City Council approved and signed with a contractors to construct a new police facility.
The city's Design/Build team picked Chervenell Construction, Design West Architects and Treanor HL Architects to proceed with the project. Chervenell Construction will lead the Design/Build team, is based out of Kennewick. They will partner with Design West Architects, based in Utah, who will operate out of their Kennewick office. Design West has also enlisted Treanor HL Architects to assist the designing of the new facility given their nationwide experience specifically related to police facilities.
The design phase of the facility has already begun and the facility is scheduled for a completion date of December 1, 2021. The location for the new facility will be on Van Giesen just south of Keene.