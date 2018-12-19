WEST RICHLAND, WA – On December 18, the West Richland City Council unanimously passed a resolution asking voters to consider funding for a larger police facility. The bond measure will be on the April 23, 2019 Special Election ballot.

“Police departments are being closely scrutinized,” said Police Chief Ben Majetich. “A larger, secure facility will improve policing services and reduce liability for taxpayers. We appreciate council giving the community the opportunity to vote on the issue.”

Several issues would be resolved with a larger facility. The building would have a secure armory and evidence room, and a safe lobby for visitors and staff. There also would be more space for police and parole officers, who currently work four to a desk. (Parole officers are meeting with offenders in hallways or parking lots due to lack of space at the current facility.) There also would be additional space for officer training, community meetings and an improved kennel for animal control, which community members have requested.

Problems with the current police facility were highlighted during a recent homicide investigation in the city. A man was arrested and officers were trying to conduct interviews in a secure space and process evidence without breaking the chain of custody.

“It was a nightmare. We were having to whisper so the suspect couldn’t hear us. At one point, we even thought that there might not be enough room to dry the evidence for processing,” said Chief Majetich.

But, Chief Majetich said they were lucky this time with only one suspect. There have been times when multiple suspects have been arrested and held in administrative offices or remain in patrol vehicles with an officer because there is only one secure interview room. An officer must remain with a suspect, which reduces the number of police on patrol.

Twenty years ago, the current facility was called “inadequate to serve the community” by the former police chief, Mike Noski. Population in the city has increased 115 percent since that time.

The council vote to place the issue before voters comes after more than a year of work. A group of West Richland citizens (independent of the city and police department) spent six months assessing the police facility needs for the West Richland community. Their recommendations mirrored those of an architectural and engineering firm that developed plans for a larger facility. The city and police department then held multiple town hall meetings and public hearings.

“Policing is getting harder and we will rise to the challenge. Having an adequate, secure facility is just as important to public safety as police officers and patrol cars,” said Chief Majetich.

Information about the proposed police facility is available online at www.westrichland.org/proposed-police-facility-information/.