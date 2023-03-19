WEST RICHLAND, Wash. -
Benton County Fire District 4 Captain Ray Newton found out a few months back that he would be needed a new kidney.
Newton has polycystic kidney disease and say the size of his kidneys are as big as footballs.
In February, Newton's childhood friend, David Devine reached out to him and told him he has the same blood type as Newton, and wants to donate.
Devine said he was going through the paperwork stage in the testing process.
Devine wasn't the only one who wanted to donate.
Heather Lynn Newton, Ray's wife told me ever since the first time I told Ray's story, doner's have reached out from all over the country.
Heather Lynn told me, people from New York, Iceland and the U.K. have seen that story and want to help.
A new challenge has entered Ray's journey to a transplant, an insurance issue.
"Mentally, I'm just getting drained," said Newton.
Newton's insurance changed to Cigna, while the hospital were Newton would have his transplant in is covered, the transplant itself, wouldn't be.
"When I gave our financial person at Virginia Mason my new information from my insurance card, they reviewed it and said, yeah Virginia Mason is in your network but not for transplant, not for kidney transplants," said Newton.
He is still on the transplant list, but since the new insurance wouldn't cover the costs, this could leave him starting the transplant testing all over again.
Newton's advocate at the hospital worked with Cigna to come up with a "one time" contract.
This would pay for the costs of his transplant and the donor's medical costs.
Newton tells me this is good news but he's still hesitant about getting excited.
"I'm really reserved," said Newton, "in my mind I'm trying to keep a positive attitude too, but in my mind i'm like what's going to be next."
Newton is thankful for all the community support and especially the support from his Chief, Chief Paul Carlyle, who made sure this new delay with the insurance is taking care of.
