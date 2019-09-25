WEST RICHLAND, WA - A man is now in Benton County Jail after threatening, sexually assaulting, and unlawfully imprisoning his girlfriend, West Richland Police say.

Early Wednesday morning, Sep. 25, West Richland Police officers responded to the 6300 block of James Street for a reported disturbance.

Police spoke with a woman who told them she had been arguing with her boyfriend when he threatened her with a weapon, kept her from leaving, and sexually assaulted her. The boyfriend, identified as 32-year-old Jose E. Trujillo Meraz of West Richland, had left before police got there.

Police later found Trujillo Meraz with the help of Benton County Sheriff's Office, arrested him and booked him for second degree assault, first degree rape, and unlawful imprisonment.