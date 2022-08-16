West Richland man charged with negligent driving for fatigue-caused crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — A 24-year-old man from West Richland is being charged with second degree negligent driving after causing a collision on State Route 395 around 11:45 p.m. on August 15.
He had been driving north on 395 about nine miles north of Pasco, near milepost 32 in a 2011 Cadillac SRX when he lost control and hit a semi truck, according to Washington State Patrol. The truck was driven by a 41-year-old man from Richland, who was also heading north near milepost 32.
The truck driver was not injured, but his semi had reportable damage. The Cadillac driver was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries and his car was totaled. Both were wearing their seatbelts.
WSP labeled fatigue as the cause of the crash. The 24-year-old is being charged with second degree negligent driving and operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock.
