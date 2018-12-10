WEST RICHLAND, WA -Right now West Richland police are investigating a murder.
Police were called to the Fairway Manor Apartments around 1:30 Sunday morning where they found 53-year-old Alisa Brewer of Pasco dead at the scene.
According to court documents, 24-year-old William Lee allegedly strangled brewer with a leather belt during sex. Brewer also had some bruising to her face.
Lee is currently facing second degree murder and second degree assault charges. His bail is set at half a million dollars.