WEST RICHLAND, Wash.-
The home and personal security site SafeWise has released its annual report on the safest cities in Washington and West Richland comes in at #8 for 2023.
SafeWise looked at statewide crime rates, as well as attitudes about safety, violent crime, property crime and gun rights to determine the safest cities in the state.
West Richland at #8 is the only city in eastern Washington to crack the top 10 safest cities in Washington. Read the full SafeWise report here.
