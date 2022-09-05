WEST RICHLAND, Wash.-
The West Richland Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two males caught on camera throwing an unknown liquid substance into a woman's face around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, September, 4th.
The suspected attack occurred in the area of Troy Avenue and Argos Street.
In the video one man knocks on the victim's door, then hides. When the female victim opens the door he tosses an unknown liquid into her face, then runs away.
Anyone with any information on this case, or who can identify the suspects should call the West Richland Police Department at 509-628-0333 and reference case #22-7687.
