WEST RICHLAND, Wash.-
The West Richland Police Department (WRPD) will swear in K9 Polar, the newest member of the force on March 16.
Polar is a 2-year-old English Cream Retriever and will serve as an emotional support dog.
Polar was donated and trained as a therapy dog by Mattox Dog Training Academy under the professional direction of Mary Mattox. According to a WRPD press release Polar has completed his AKC and Urban Field training.
Polar will be deployed around the community as needed when WRPD responds to crisis events according to WRPD's press release.
Polar will be sworn in on Thursday, March 16 at 10 a.m. in the Noski Community Room. An open house for the community will follow the reception.
