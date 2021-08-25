West Richland Police close Van Giesen Street after possible officer involved shooting

TRI-CITIES, WA - The West Richland Police Department have shut down W. Van Giesen Street between 38th and Bombing Range to investigate a shooting incident where officers may have been involved.
The officer involved shooting in West Richland is connected to many arsons and a shooting in the Finley area. The case is being turned over to the Special Investigations Unit. The area is expected to be closed for the majority of the day.
The West Richland Police Department said no officers were hurt and there is no public safety issues at this time.
Reporters are on the scene.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.