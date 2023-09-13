WEST RICHLAND, Wash.- The West Richland Police Department have made a post to Facebook to remind drivers that speed limits in some areas have changed.
According to WRPD, new speed limits have been posted on Keene Road from Bombing Range to Van Giesen.
The update speed limit is now 40 Miles per hour.
WRPD is also reminding drivers that when a bus is stopped and has the red stop sign out you must stop. Not just slow down.
The final reminder from WRPD is to never leave a child unattended inside your car. Even if the car is on.
