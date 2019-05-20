WEST RICHLAND, WA- The West Richland Police Department has a new police station on the way but they are also adding some new tools to the station. These new tools are rifles for each officer on the force.
In the past officers would have to buy their own rifles and share them with other officers. This would present a problem because different officers had different settings for the gun depending on if they were left or right handed.
Between this and the new building the West Richland Police Department is pleased with the work that has been done by the city to ensure they are well equipped.
"The city does a great job of making sure we get equipment that is top of the line," said Sgt. Duane Olsen. "The rifle that we got are colts that's a top of the line rifle for a department to have."