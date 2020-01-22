West Richland Police Department gives back to the community

RICHLAND, WA - West Richland Police Department is offering classes to help raise your children. The police department has provided funding for "Parenting with Dignity" seminar for more than two decades.

This is an eight week class structured to give parents insight into raising their children effectively. Using a workbook, parents will be presented with possible solutions to different parenting issues.

The instructor, Tony Buechler, said the classes in the past have been pretty full. She said, parents learn tools they can use at home.

"To see the success that they get at the end of the eight weeks of using these new tools, changes the whole dynamic for positive," Buechler said. "If we can get one parent or one family that changes, I think that is a success."

The seminars are free and open to all. The classes will be held at Tapteal Elementary School's library. The first class starts on February 13 and continue every Thursday until April 2. All classes will start on 6 and end at 8 in the evening. The deadline to apply is next Friday, January 31.

To register or for more information, you can call the instructor at 967-3539.