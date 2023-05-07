WEST RICHLAND, Wash. -- With the rise of AI voice-generated phone scams, it's become increasingly important to stay vigilant against scammers trying to steal your money.
The West Richland police department is warning the public against falling for these scams by sharing several red flags to look out for.
These include:
- The use of urgent language and demands for money.
- A caller asking you to send cryptocurrency, buy gift cards, or pay them using another untraceable method.
- Suspiciously good voice recording quality and/or no background noise.
- Inconsistencies in the story or information given.
